Avianca Boeing 787-8
The pilot strike against Colombian flag carrier Avianca ended Nov. 10 after a 51-day walkout, the airline reported, with both parties agreeing to participate in an arbitration tribunal to be convened by Colombia’s ministry of labor. Striking pilots were expected to return to work Nov. 13. The strike, which began Sept. 20, involved 730 pilots represented by the Colombian Association of Civil Aviators (ACDAC)—over half of Avianca Colombia’s flying staff—and made a ...
