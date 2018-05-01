Lufthansa subsidiary Austrian Airlines has agreed to a new collective wage accord for flight attendants and pilots that spells out salary increases and flexible flight duty regulations through 2021.

“This long-term decree opens up new perspectives for our employees,” Austrian HR manager Nathalie Rough and accountable manager Jens Ritter said in a statement. They added the agreement is expected to bring peace to the company.

In addition, the carrier said flight service regulations should be significantly more flexible to better compensate for seasonal fluctuations in passenger demand.

According to the agreement, salaries should increase 5.5% in 2018; 2.5% in 2019; 1.83% in 2020; and by at least 1.4% in 2021.

On March 5 and March 22, Austrian canceled a total of 290 flights as collective bargaining meetings interrupted flight operations, affecting more than 22,000 passengers.

Austrian has around 7,000 employees, including over 1,200 pilots and 2,400 flight attendants.

Kurt Hofmann, hofmann.aviation@netway.at