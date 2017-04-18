Atlas Air and Polar Air Cargo flight dispatchers, represented by the Teamsters union, have voted to ratify changes to their existing contract. According to a union statement, 100% of flight dispatchers voted, with 74% voting in favor of ratification.

The amended agreement, which was set to expire in November, has been extended for another four years and becomes amendable Nov. 12, 2021.

The new provisions of the tentative agreement include a 30% wage increase over the life of the contract, as well as generous moving provisions for the members affected by the company’s relocation of flight dispatch operations to Cincinnati.

