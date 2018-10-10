Asiana Airlines has reached a new wage agreement with pilots, represented by the Asiana Pilot Union, after a relatively smooth negotiation.

The carrier said the level of approval from pilots was higher than in previous wage negotiations, which demonstrates that both pilots and management are focused on the development of the company.

According to local media, 88.2% of pilots voted to accept a tentative agreement that included wage increases.

Adrian Schofield, adrian.schofield@informa.com