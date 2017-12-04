American Airlines and the Allied Pilots Association (APA), which represents 14,500 American pilots, both say the holiday pilot-staffing problem has been resolved and no flights will be canceled in December because of the issue.

The Dallas/Fort Worth-based carrier has acknowledged a technical failure in its pilot scheduling system allowed too many pilots to take vacation at the same time during the Dec. 17-31 period. American offered pilots a 150% premium to pick up thousands of uncovered flights, but APA said the terms of American’s offer violated the pilots’ labor contract and the union threatened to file a grievance.

Information released late Dec. 3 by APA indicated American has agreed to pay all pilots picking up uncovered flights over the Dec. 17-Dec. 31 period a 200% premium.

“The APA leadership met with American Airlines senior management [Dec. 1] to discuss APA’s grievance concerning restrictions on premium pay and trip trading for December flying,” APA said in a statement. “APA and management have reached an agreement in principle addressing our respective needs, and we have withdrawn our grievance. With this agreement in principle, we anticipate that American Airlines will be able to maintain a full December schedule as planned for its passengers.”

American added: “We are pleased to report that together, American and the Allied Pilots Association have put that worry to rest to make sure our flights will operate as scheduled. By working together, we can assure customers that among the many stresses of the season, worrying about a canceled flight won’t be one of them.”

The agreement between American and APA ended a multi-day public relations headache for the airline as numerous media outlets warned that American passengers could see their holiday flights canceled.

Aaron Karp aaron.karp@penton.com