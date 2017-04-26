American Airlines is offering mid-term pay raises to its pilots and flight attendants so they are compensated in line with their peers at Delta Air Lines and United Airlines - a voluntary move almost unprecedented in US airline labor history.

American Airlines’ chairman and CEO Doug Parker and president Robert Isom announced the offer in a letter and press release April 26. While it requires the formal acceptance of the unions that represent the airlines’ pilots and flight attendants, initial responses indicated the offer would be taken up, meaning a roughly 8% pay increase for pilots and 4% for flight attendants.

Explaining their decision, Parker and Isom write, “when we merged, we committed that American Airlines team members would be compensated in line with their peers at other airlines. Committing to ‘pay in line with our peers’ is difficult to define in an industry like ours with complex contracts and work rules. American generally has contractual work rules and scope clauses that require us to employ more team members than our competitors, and those add costs to the airline. But we also know that base pay rates are a very visible and meaningful indicator of relative compensation, so we set out to meet our commitment by setting American’s base pay rates at the top of the industry.”

They point out that, depending on joint collective bargaining agreement timings, some unionized groups have had the highest pay rates in the industry at the time of the signing, while others have fallen behind their peers.

Two groups in particular fell in the latter category. American’s pilots and flight attendants both ratified new five-year contracts in late 2014/early 2015, well in advance of some significant pay increases at Delta and United.

“Today, our pilot hourly pay rates are approximately 8% lower than the industry’s highest rates, and our flight attendants’ hourly pay rates are approximately 4% lower. Absent any action, these gaps would remain at similar levels until those contracts become amendable in December 2019 for flight attendants and January 2020 for pilots.

“This doesn’t feel right for the new American, and it doesn’t feel consistent with our commitment,” Parker and Isom explain.

No contractual changes are being asked in return for the salary increases, which American expects to go into effect as soon as the May crew bid period if the two unions accept them.

“Today’s news is about doing the right thing and doing so not because we are contractually required to or because we are locked in a contentious contractual battle. We must continue moving past the days of discontent as we build a new American where team members trust each other and work together with our customers’ care in mind,” Parker and Isom say.

Dan Carey, president of the Allied Pilots Association (APA), which represents American’s pilots, issued a letter saying the “long-overdue pay rate increase represents a welcome initiative by management and suggests that our efforts are beginning to bear fruit … This kind of collaborative, problem-solving approach will definitely help foster the culture change that has been a stated goal of both management and APA since the merger of American Airlines and US Airways.”

Bob Ross, national president of the Association of Professional Flight Attendants (APFA) that represents American’s flight attendants, said the pay raises were welcome.

“Last month, when arbitrators handed down a ruling that left us lagging behind other carriers, we told management flat out: That’s unacceptable. Failing to invest in the people who take care of passengers – under conditions that grow more difficult every day – is no way to run an airline.

“To their credit, American Airlines management listened,” Ross said.

Karen Walker Karen.walker@penton.com