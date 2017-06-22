American Airlines will find a new supplier for its uniforms after coming under pressure from its flight attendants union and crew members who complained the clothing caused reactions.

Dallas/Fort Worth-based American launched a line of new uniforms for flight attendants, pilots and customer service agents in September.

Complaints from some crew members of skin reactions and other illnesses began to surface soon after the new uniforms were introduced.

In a letter to employees this week, American said all testing it had conducted confirmed the uniforms were safe, and that most team members did not have any issues.

“Despite these efforts, it is clear we need a long-term solution because the current approach simply does not work. We now have team members in many different versions of the uniform and that is just not a sustainable path going forward,” American explained.

The airline has therefore reached agreement with uniform supplier Twin Hill not to renew its contract when it expires.

American will select a new supplier to produce uniforms with the same design, but using different fabrics.

The move was welcomed by the Association of Professional Flight Attendants, which said it has received more than 3,500 reports of suspected reactions from members.

Karen Walker karen.walker@penton.com