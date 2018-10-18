The Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) has elected Joe DePete, a FedEx Express pilot and the union’s first VP and national safety coordinator, to serve as its 11th president. The election took place during ALPA’s 47th biennial board meeting Oct. 17.

“Today, ALPA’s highest governing body has spoken, and this is democracy in action,” said outgoing ALPA president Tim Canoll, who has headed the union since January 2015. “I am confident that the new officers will seize the opportunity to advance our profession for the next four years.”

President-elect DePete, who joined ALPA in 1986, has held several elected positions at the union including executive VP and chairman of the FedEx Express Master Executive Council.

“It is an honor to have the opportunity to bring this union together with one true voice. The members of this association have spoken loud and clear in support of unity, and I look forward to serving every one of our 61,000 pilots across North America,” the president-elect said. “Together, we will continue to build on the decades of advancements we have made to our profession, as well as advance aviation safety and security for the future.”

The board also elected United Airlines Bob Fox to replace DePete as first VP and national safety coordinator. Fox is a current member of the ALPA United Alliance and Scope Oversight Committee and played a pivotal role in the successful merger between pilot groups from United Airlines and Continental Airlines following the companies’ merger in 2010.

Re-elected to serve a fourth term as ALPA’s VP-administration/security was Bill Couette, a 30-year Envoy pilot who has spearheaded the union’s embrace of emerging technology in recent years. And United pilot Joseph Genovese, an ALPA member since 1989, was elected to serve as VP-finance/treasurer.

The new national officers begin their four-year terms on Jan. 1, 2019.

Ben Goldstein, Ben.Goldstein@aviationweek.com