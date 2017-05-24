Alitalia said it has rebooked 80% of passengers that would be affected by industrial actions called for Sunday, May 28, by unions representing air traffic controllers (ATCs) and various trade unions representing Alitalia staff.

The ATC strike is scheduled from 1-5 p.m. that day and the Alitalia unions (CUB Trasporti, USB, Confael and Assovolo) strike is planned from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Italian national carrier said it was forced to cancel “several domestic and international flights” scheduled for May 28.

Alitalia also said additional staff will be on hand in the airports of Rome Fiumicino and Milan Linate to assist customers, and additional call center staff will be on duty. Bigger aircraft will operate on several domestic and international routes in order to carry as many passengers as possible, the airline said in a statement.

