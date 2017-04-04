Italian national carrier Alitalia has preemptively canceled 60% of its scheduled flights for April 5 in preparation for a 24-hour strike action called by trade unions.

The strike action comes following a March 31 meeting that included Alitalia’s incoming president Luigi Gubitosi, Alitalia’s outgoing president Luca Cordero di Montezemolo and several Italian government ministers.

Beginning April 6, the parties will begin “nonstop talks” to hammer out a rescue plan for the loss-making airline amenable to the protesting labor unions. A deadline for the deal is set for April 13, according to Italy’s news agency ANSA.

Alitalia’s new business restructuring plan, as approved by the airline’s board March 15, calls for 2,000 job cuts, as part of a plan to trim Alitalia’s costs by €1 billion ($1.1 billion) by 2019.

Multiple trade unions and professional associations have protested the plan since its announcement and last staged a walkout Feb. 23.

Alitalia said it will operate a normal schedule April 5, utilizing “bigger aircraft than usual on high-demand routes,” in two three-hour windows during the peak periods of 7 a.m.-10 a.m. and 6 p.m.-9 p.m., local time.

“The airline has worked tirelessly to mitigate the travel plans of its customers impacted by the trade union action and some 92% of passengers have been booked onto alternative flights, half of them on flights departing the same day,” Alitalia said.

Alitalia is 49%-owned by Gulf carrier Etihad Airways, which stepped in to bail out the carrier in 2014. Compagnia Aerea Italiana (CAI) owns the remaining 51% stake in the airline.

