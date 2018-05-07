Air France plans to operate 80% of its flights on May 8, the 15th in a series of day-long strikes over pay that have rocked the carrier and led to the resignation of Air France-KLM group CEO Jean-Marc Janaillac after employees voted against his pay proposal plan.

The carrier said 95% of long-haul flights would go ahead on May 8, with 75% of medium-haul flights to and from its Paris Charles de Gaulle hub operating, as well as 82% of short-haul flights.

The proportion of striking workers was smaller than for previous strikes, with 14.2% of pilots, 17.8% of cabin crew and 2.9% of ground staff taking part.

Air France said flights for May 7, also a strike day, were operating as forecast. It had predicted 85% of flights would operate: 99% of long-haul, 80% of medium-haul to and from Charles de Gaulle and 87% of short-haul.

The airline estimates the strikes have cost at least €300 million ($358 million) so far.

Janaillac initiated a staff-wide consultation April 26 in a bid to end the dispute after unions rejected the carrier’s latest offer of a multi-year “growth pact” pay proposal. He promised a 7% wage increase over four years, but included scope to adjust that level if Air France’s annual financial result was less than €200 million and to apply a reversion clause in case of higher inflation or a negative financial result.

Unions have been calling for a 5.1% 2018 increase, arguing that salaries have stagnated in recent years.

A May 4 electronic vote resulted in a “no” vote to the plan by a majority of Air France staff. The company has now taken the plan off the table. Janaillac will meet with the Air France-KLM and Air France boards May 9 to submit his resignation.

Meanwhile, air traffic control and ground handling strikes planned for May 8 in Italy are also expected to cause delays and disruption.

