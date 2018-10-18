Air France is nearing a deal with its workforce in a months-long pay dispute following negotiations between the new Air France-KLM Group CEO Benjamin Smith and the French airline’s unions. A spokesman for the SPAF pilots’ union, which represents about a quarter of Air France pilots, told ATW’s sister publication Aviation Daily Oct. 18 that an official proposal of a 4% pay increase would be submitted for signature on Friday, Oct. 19. An Air France-KLM spokesman ...