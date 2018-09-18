Air France’s main pilots' union has confidence in new Air France-KLM group CEO Ben Smith’s ability to solve a pay crisis that cost his predecessor his job and is still unresolved, its president told France’s RTL Radio.

SNPL pilots’ union president Philippe Evain said he had a short but extremely interesting meeting with Smith, who took up his new role Sept. 17, four months after Jean-Marc Janaillac left, having unsuccessfully bet his future at the group on resolving the pay crisis after 15 strike days and several hundred million euros of financial impact for the Air France-CEO group.

Evain’s first impression of Smith was a “breath of fresh air,” he said, and a manager who is “young, passionate about aviation and extremely motivated”—all signs he said were encouraging for social dialogue at the group.

Smith immediately made a gesture toward placating employees’ anger over the pay impasse by pledging to invest half of his fixed salary back into the airline group’s capital.

The much-increased level of salary offered to Smith compared with Janaillac had been a source of controversy during the process of searching for and appointing a new CEO, as had his nationality, as the first non-French CEO of Air France-KLM. Smith made the announcement about his salary investment in French.

Air France unions are still pushing for a general 5.1% pay increase to reflect the fact that wages have not risen since 2011. Over the summer vacation period, they warned there could be more strikes in the fall, but no dates have been announced and Evain confirmed there were no strike dates planned for the moment.

“Everyone in the company wants to find a solution that is acceptable to everyone,” Evain said, adding that unions and employees were counting on Smith, realizing that the impasse needed to be broken quickly so management and staff could move on to working together in the longer term.

One factor that played a role in Smith’s appointment was his experience with unions at Air Canada, where until recently he was COO and president-airlines, and known for having secured a historical long-term agreement with airline unions.

Helen Massy-Beresford, helen.massy-beresford@aviationweek.co.uk