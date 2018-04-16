Air France faces day-long strikes April 17, 18, 23 and 24 as a series of strikes continues, part of a long-running pay dispute between the airline’s employees and management.

On April 17, Air France expects to operate 70% of its flights. That day, 55% of the French carrier’s long-haul flights should operate, Air France said, with 65% of medium-haul flights to and from its Paris hub at Charles de Gaulle Airport and 80% of short-haul flights also going ahead.

This is based on an estimation of 29.6% of pilots, 20.4% of cabin crew and 12.4% of ground staff taking part in the strike, the airline said.

Air France unions are demanding a 6% pay increase, claiming that while the Air France-KLM group’s profits are on the rise, staff pay has declined in real terms in recent years.

Unions have so far rejected an improved offer of a 2% pay increase that Air France management put on the table last week in an attempt to bring the dispute to a close, although discussions are continuing.

At the time, Air France said the strikes were “causing severe commercial and operational impact.”

Helen Massy-Beresford, helen.massy-beresford@aviationweek.co.uk