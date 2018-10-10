Air France Airbus A380
Air France-KLM made progress toward resolving a long-running conflict over pay with Air France’s workforce after one of its pilots’ unions agreed in principle to accept a new pay offer put forward by the group’s new CEO Benjamin Smith. Smith met with unions Oct. 6 and informally set out a proposition that would give Air France’s workforce a 4% pay rise split into two 2% tranches—one backdated to Jan. 1, 2018 and one becoming effective in January 2019. He ...
