German trade union Verdi has called for ground staff at Berlin’s Tegel and Schönefeld airports to strike March 10. The 24-hour strike, which is scheduled to begin at 4 a.m. local time, is expected to have a considerable impact on air traffic to and from Berlin.

Airberlin said in a statement that flights may be canceled or delayed on short notice. Exceptions to the cancellations are likely to be long-haul flights and the feeder flight AB6431 to airberlin’s Düsseldorf hub. Also, flight AB8380 to Tel Aviv is expected to take place as scheduled.

Qatar Airways Group CEO Akbar Al Baker told ATW that Qatar may transfer its scheduled Berlin-Doha service on that day to another German airport, such as Leipzig.

ATW understands the strike coincides with the world’s largest travel trade fair, ITB Berlin, and Friday is a peak travel day.

Airberlin CEO Thomas Winkelmann said, “We fail to understand why the bargaining parties must strike at the expense of the passengers. In addition, we also see it as irresponsible to call a strike for the end of the ITB, when visitors from all over the world wish to travel home from Berlin.”

Kurt Hofmann hofmann.aviation@netway.at