United Airlines largely operated on schedule Jan. 23 after a technology problem disrupted the Chicago-based carrier’s domestic network for more than two hours Jan. 22.

A United spokesperson said the airline issued a ground stop for all domestic mainline flights from 5:30 p.m. Chicago-time Jan. 22 to around 8 p.m., citing an “IT issue.” The ground stop led to about 200 flight delays and 12 flight cancellations Jan. 22.

The United spokesperson said that of 4,500 flights scheduled for Jan. 23, “we have only canceled about a dozen, and there will be a small number of short residual delays.”

United has issued a systemwide waiver through Jan. 24 allowing customers to change their flights without charge.

The technology-related disruption appeared to be far less serious than the major IT problems that led Southwest Airlines and Delta Air Lines to cancel over 4,000 combined flights during the 2016 summer.

