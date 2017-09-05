Chicago-based United Airlines passengers can now utilize Amazon’s Alexa-enabled devices to access flight information, with the Sept. 5 unveiling of a new United Airlines’ Alexa skill on Amazon’s website.

United is the first US airline to offer a skill on Alexa-enabled devices (i.e., Amazon Echo and Echo Dot voice-activated internet search and response mechanisms).

Alexa-enabled device users will be able to ask their devices questions about flight status or amenities. The skill can also enable US customers to check in for flights, but United passengers will first have to link their MileagePlus account to the device.

“Introducing [this] new skill to check in and receive flight information with Alexa is an innovation that gives our customers extra time to prep for a business meeting, play with their children or relax as they get ready for their upcoming flight,” United VP-digital products and analytics Praveen Sharma said.

Korean Air has also developed its own Alexa skill, as have flight status providers Kayak, Flight Tracker, Flight Check and Flight Guru. To date, Philadelphia International Airport is the only airport offering Alexa skill.

