Southwest Airlines began operating all of its flights under its Amadeus reservation system May 9, the airline said.

The Dallas-based carrier has already done most of the heavy lifting to move to the new system, but the cutover still marks a major milestone in its multiyear effort to update and simplify its booking technology. The airline will move to a single reservation system for the first time since its merger with AirTran Airways in 2011.

Southwest rolled out the Amadeus system in 2014 for its international sales and operations, and also retired AirTran’s legacy system in November of that year. However, it continued to use a legacy system for its domestic bookings.

The airline emphasized that it has already been booking itineraries with the new system for several months.

“We have been booking all flights from May 9 forward in the new reservations platform since December of last year (2016), which means there is no need to migrate customer data today,” a Southwest spokeswoman said.

Southwest said is not expecting any impacts on customer travel, but has a “robust support plan in place,” the spokeswoman said. It had not seen any major issues by the afternoon of May 9.

One benefit of the new reservation system is that it will allow Southwest to process foreign currencies. The airline is hoping to expand its international audience in its international markets, such as Mexico City.

The Southwest spokeswoman cited other benefits of the new reservation system. These include improved schedules and connection times; the ability for automated rebookings; and inventory management.

Kristin Majcher/Aviation Daily kristin.majcher@aviationweek.com