The age-old debate deadlock over who ‘owns’ the passenger—which is a major block to data sharing—could be addressed by blockchain and the new European data protection rules, according to SITA CEO Barbara Dalibard.

Rather than further-restricting the flow of data, Dalibard said the new GDPR rules create a data “ownership change,” giving the customer themselves more power.

When coupled with secure-data technologies like blockchain, passengers can choose what data they want to share and with whom, creating a more seamless travel experience.

“You can use technology to share what is important. This should help to share more, so I think this is good news,” Dalibard said, speaking at the SITA Euro Air Transport IT Summit in Budapest.

