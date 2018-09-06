UK LCC easyJet has struck a connecting-flight agreement with Singapore Airlines (SIA) and its LCC subsidiary Scoot, which will both join the ‘Worldwide by easyJet’ booking platform by the end of 2018.

Passengers can use ‘Worldwide by easyJet’ to book connecting flights within and beyond easyJet’s network, with a minimum connecting time of 2.5 hours. Member airlines each take responsibility for disruption on their own sectors.

On Sept. 9, at the Aviation Festival in London, easyJet CEO Johan Lundgren named SIA as the first full-service carrier to join the Dohop-powered platform, which now comprises 10 member airlines.

“This shows the quality and calibre of the airlines that Worldwide by easyJet is attracting,” he told a small media gathering on the sidelines of the show.

SIA SVP sales & marketing Campbell Wilson said SIA already has partnerships with other LCCs, including Virgin Australia, as well as US LCCs JetBlue and Alaska Airlines. He sees no conflict between SIA’s full-service product and easyJet’s LCC product, because passengers book according to their needs.

Wilson first approached easyJet two years ago, when he was Scoot CEO, attracted by the strength of easyJet’s network. Those talks intensified about a year ago, leading to the deal. There were no talks with other potential European LCC partners. “EasyJet was our first choice,” he said.

The agreement with easyJet is not a codeshare and Wilson said it does not affect SIA’s profit-share joint venture with Star Alliance partner Lufthansa.

Passengers need to go to the Worldwide by easyJet portal to make a through-booking; the service is not available through SIA’s own website.

Together SIA and Scoot serve 16 destinations in Europe, but the agreement will initially be limited to SIA’s flights via Milan Malpensa and Scoot’s flights via Berlin Tegel. “SIA would be happy to extend the agreement as soon as Worldwide by easyJet expands,” Wilson said.

SIA and Scoot join the eight existing Worldwide by easyJet partner airlines: Guernsey regional Aurigny, French carriers Corsair and La Compagnie, Scottish regional Loganair, LCCs Neos and Norwegian, leisure carrier Thomas Cook and Canadian LCC WestJet.

An easyJet spokeswoman said tickets on all these airlines are already being sold through the Worldwide by easyJet portal, but so far only three airlines (Neos, Norwegian and WestJet) can be booked as connecting flights. “By the end of the year, all of them will be connecting and live,” she said.

The service is active at specific airports, currently Berlin Tegel, London Gatwick, Milan Malpensa and Venice Marco Polo. Over the coming months, this will be expanded to include Amsterdam Schiphol, Edinburgh, Manchester, Paris Charles de Gaulle and Paris Orly.

Victoria Moores victoria.moores@informa.com