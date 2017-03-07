Technology provider Sabre Airline Solutions EVP & president Hugh Jones will step down in August.

Jones joined Sabre from American Airlines, where he held several finance positions. Before becoming president of Sabre Airline Solutions in 2011, he held executive positions at Travel Network and Travelocity.

Under Jones’ leadership, Sabre Airline Solutions has nearly doubled in size.

“Hugh has made numerous contributions to Sabre during his 29-year career in the travel business and we owe a great deal of our success at Airline Solutions to his leadership. I appreciate his working with us on a smooth transition as we conduct a search for his replacement,” Sabre president and CEO Sean Menke said.

