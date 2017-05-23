Irish low-cost carrier Ryanair has struck an agreement to sell Spanish leisure airline Air Europa’s flights on Ryanair.com, paving the way for a connecting flight tie-up between the two airlines.

From May 23, passengers will be able to book 20 Air Europa long-haul routes from Madrid via Ryanair’s website. Ryanair already has a network of over 50 short-haul routes to and from the Spanish airport.

Ryanair will sell Air Europa flights to 16 countries in North, Central and South America, including Asuncion (Paraguay), Bogota (Colombia), Boston, Miami and New York JFK in the US, Buenos Aires (Argentina), Cancun (Mexico), Caracas (Venezuela), Guayaquil (Ecuador), Havana (Cuba), Lima (Peru), Montevideo (Uruguay), Punta Cana and Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic, Salvador and Sao Paulo in Brazil, San Juan (Puerto Rico), San Pedro Sula (Honduras), Santa Cruz (Bolivia) and Tel Aviv (Israel).

Through the agreement, Air Europa will also double its European connectivity, adding 53 European cities.

“This partnership is the latest ‘Always Getting Better’ enhancement, as we continue our journey to becoming the ‘Amazon of travel.’ We continue to speak to a number of other long-haul airlines about potential connecting flight partnerships and we look forward to offering our 130 million customers an even greater choice and range of long-haul services in 2018,” Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary said.

Ryanair recently announced plans to offer a connecting service between its own flights through via Rome Fiumicino, marking an initial step toward other partnerships like the one under negotiation with Ireland’s Aer Lingus and Norwegian Air Shuttle.

“The second phase of this Air Europa partnership will be launched later this year and will allow Ryanair customers to connect onto Air Europa long-haul flights through Madrid. Ryanair is continuing its discussions with a number of other long-haul airlines on potential feed and connecting flight partnerships,” Ryanair said.

