Ryanair Boeing 737-800
Irish LCC Ryanair has launched its latest tool to drive ancillary revenues, Travel Credit, an incentive scheme that gives customers 10% credit to spend on flights if they book their hotel room through the recently upgraded Ryanair Rooms website. Customers with a “MyRyanair” account who make a booking on Ryanair Rooms will now earn 10% back in credit, redeemable directly against flight purchases on the company website. “I think Travel Credit’s going to be ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Ryanair continues to introduce new travel initiatives" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.