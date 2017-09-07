Russia’s Ministry of Transport enacted a decree Sept. 5 allowing local carriers to use electronic boarding passes.

The carriers now can send a barcode to a passenger, which can either be printed out or used with electronic devices such as a smartphone or tablet.

Previously, passengers had to display paper boarding passes on classic standard paper printed at home or at the check-in desk to get on an aircraft.

If airports do not have barcode facilities, passengers will still have to print out the standard boarding pass.

Polina Montag-Girmes montag.girmes@gmail.com