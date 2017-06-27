Irish low-cost carrier (LCC) Ryanair’s airline operation will ultimately be just a small segment of a broader Amazon of travel-type business, according to CEO Michael O’Leary.

“In 10 years’ time, we will become a big data platform with an airline attached. Ryanair, the airline, will be an ancillary business. The airline will be like a tick. The potential of this thing is enormous,” he said, speaking at the Future Travel Experience Europe conference in Dublin.

Ryanair has done a heavy digital push under its Always Getting Better program, creating Ryanair Labs IT innovation centers in Dublin, Ireland and Wroclaw, Poland. In May, it announced the opening of a third lab in Madrid, Spain. “We are now looking for a fourth [Labs location],” O’Leary said.

The Irish center, which was the first, was originally expected to employ 200 people over five years. Four years later, more than 200 are in place in Dublin, along with another 180 in Wroclaw and 40 of an anticipated 250 in Madrid, with the fourth center in the pipeline. In 2016, the LCC invested €25 million ($28 million) into Labs and this year the figure is expected to double to €50 million.

“Customers who are not customers of the airline will be customers of Ryanair Labs,” O’Leary said. An example of this would be a passenger traveling on Spanish leisure airline Air Europa which has just started selling tickets through Ryanair’s website.

Ryanair plans to tap the Labs data to predict customer needs and spending patterns, while also using its huge customer base to broaden its remit. “We have a vision of the future where we are the Amazon of travel,” he said. “Ryanair will become a one-stop shop, as the internet continues to disintermediate processes over the next five to 10 years.”

O’Leary rejected suggestion that Amazon could do this itself, because the online retail giant would not be able to duplicate Ryanair’s cost base. “Amazon can’t buy us and we’re not for sale. They can’t own us anyway [because of foreign ownership rules]. Until someone develops Star Trek-style travel, people will need to fly. That is not up for disruption.”

This strategy will see Ryanair firstly snatch the low-hanging fruit of hotels and car hire, before disrupting in-person airport retail operations, leveraging its huge customer base.

“By doing it for nothing, that is how we will blow up the likes of [online hotel room specialist] booking.com,” O’Leary said.

He added that airport shops will be downgraded to showrooms. While the shops will still pay rent, Ryanair will use its website as a payment and delivery platform, cutting out airport commissions. “Together [with retailers], we’re going to screw the airports,” he said.

Despite its strong digital focus, Ryanair is still not ready to install connectivity on its fleet. “We are slow to adopt. We don’t want to be explorers. Explorers get shot,” he said.

Victoria Moores victoria.moores@penton.com