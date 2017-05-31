Ryanair said it has been approached by 10 airlines since the Irish low-cost carrier began selling flights for Spanish leisure carrier Air Europa, but plans for wider connectivity with Norwegian are progressing at a “glacial” pace. Ryanair began selling 20 Air Europa long-haul routes from Madrid May 23 as the foundation for a connecting flight tie-up, triggering interest from other airlines. “Since then, 10 airlines have approached us looking for the same kind of deal. ...