Lufthansa Airbus A340-600
Germany’s competition watchdog Bundeskartellamt sees no reason to open an investigation into Lufthansa’s pricing practices following the airberlin bankruptcy in October 2017. The authority concluded in an investigation that average fares on German domestic routes increased 25%-30%—and in some cases even more—in the immediate aftermath of the airberlin collapse. Germany’s second largest airline stopped flying Oct. 27, 2017. Bundeskartellamt said the price ...
