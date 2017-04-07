Kuwaiti national carrier Kuwait Airways is to complete switching over its booking, ticketing and reservations system to the Amadeus Altéa Suite of products within the next six months.

The switch is the latest stage in efforts to revive the airline, which had fallen behind the curve in comparison to competitors in the Gulf.

Kuwait Airways’ elderly fleet is being renewed, the workforce is being thinned and a new terminal planned. Amadeus is the latest factor in the modernization equation.

“Passenger service systems are critical to the smooth running of any airline and with the increasing demands placed on the airline business today, we carefully reviewed a number of industry-leading vendors to help take Kuwait Airways to the next level,” Kuwait Airways’ deputy CEO Kamil Al-Awadhi, said.

“We are, therefore, confident that Amadeus offers the best solution for Kuwait Airways. Amadeus offers a combination of a high level of technical expertise, to effectively migrate such systems, while ensuring a low-risk implementation process.”

Work on introducing the system has been underway for the past few months, he added, with phase one—the booking, ticketing and reservations system cut-over—scheduled for the current quarter. The second phase, which includes the departure control system, is scheduled to be fully implemented by the end of 3Q 2017.

“Since the beginning of 2017, we have seen the configuration of the new system, business process testing and rehearsals, ‘super-user’ training [involving front-line staff who will operate the new bookings and reservation system on a regular basis] and completed the unique customization of the technology for Kuwait Airways’ exacting requirements.”

Kuwait Airways was keen to stress that the new system’s introduction should not be seen simply in terms of just a technical shift, but rather a business process change, he added.

“The result of this cutover will greatly enhance the speed and efficiency of which Kuwait Airways can interact with our passengers, business partners and the aviation industry as a whole.

“There will be real and tangible benefits that will be immediately felt from the cut-over, and we are confident that both the migration and implementation will establish a strong foundation from which Kuwait Airways can base its vision to become the preferred airline linking Kuwait to the world.”

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com