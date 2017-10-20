JetBlue Airways has said it would stop selling tickets through more than 10 online travel agencies as it looks to trim costs and roll out a new distribution strategy. The New York-based carrier said the move is the “first phase” in a new approach centered on bookings directly through its website, as well as certain third parties. It did not name those specific companies. JetBlue noted it saves money on transaction fees through direct bookings; however, how much it plans ...