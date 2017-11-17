Binter Canarias, the regional carrier for the Canary Islands, has recently selected Discover the World to market and sell its services throughout the UK.

British Airways and Iberia reached a distribution agreement with UK independent travel company, The Lotus Group, which operates brands including DialAFlight and Supertravel.

Air Canada signed for the full Amadeus Altéa Suite passenger service system including reservations, inventory and departure control solutions. Air Canada is also building its presence in Asia with new sales and marketing representation in Vietnam provided by Discover the World.

Malindo Air has partnered with SITAONAIR for digitized cockpit operations.

Emirates Airline and SITAONAIR have extended their partnership to delivery passenger connectivity solutions across its fleet of Airbus A380 and Boeing 777 aircraft for a further four years.

Air Senegal has become the latest airline in Africa to introduce SITA's passenger services system to manage every aspect of their operation—from reservations and pricing to ticketing and departure control.