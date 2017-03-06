Malaysian low-cost carrier Malindo Air selected Accelya’s Vivaldi Payments Management solution to streamline its card management process.

Ukraine International Airlines keeps migrating to the new Amadeus Altea web check-in system and, therefore, introducing the system at the carrier`s base and off-base airports.

Air Canada turns to Amadeus technology to power its new online global shopping and booking experience

Cathay Pacific Airways has partnered with Discover the World Marketing to increase the Hong Kong-based airline’s presence in Latin America.