Irish low-cost carrier Ryanair renewed its agreement with Navitaire, an Amadeus company. Under the terms of the contract, Ryanair will use the firm’s ancillary and reservations solution including merchandizing, distribution, digital and departure control platforms until 2025.

Finnair was chosen by ECS Group as a general sales agent (GSA) in six Asian air cargo markets, which include Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Philippines, Cambodia as well as extending the current main contract for Singapore.

Iran’s Mahan Air has chosen APG as a GSA in France.