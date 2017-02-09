Virgin Atlantic has extended its sales and marketing representation with Discover the World in Benelux (Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg) beginning this month.

Ivory Coast carrier Air Cote d’Ivoire (VRE) has signed up for inflight passenger connectivity services from IT provider SITAONAIR. The new deal will deliver connectivity solutions to VRE’s new Airbus A320s, in the form of SITAONAIR’s Internet ONAIR and Mobile ONAIR products.

Flydubai selected PROS to help execute its revenue management strategies. Cloud-based PROS Origin & Destination will help flydubai optimize network revenue using market trends, demand behavior and proactive analysis.

Sabre has an agreement with Bahrain national carrier Gulf Air to provide an expanded portfolio of core passenger services technology.