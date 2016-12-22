Korea-based Asiana Airlines has renewed another five-year agreement with Lufthansa Systems for its Sirax/RA solution for revenue accounting. The agreement between the two companies was originally signed in 2005.

Air Seoul, the new low-cost carrier based at Seoul Incheon International Airport, launched its operations using Horizon Passenger Management and Distribution provided by air transport technology provider SITA.

Bhutan Airlines has a seven-year agreement with IT provider SITA to provide its Horizon Passenger Management and Distribution solution, which will provide a single, fully integrated passenger services system.

Air India signed a seven-year deal with SITA for SITA Connect service, which enable Air India to be able to link all 93 international outstations and its six biggest airports in India to the airline’s central hubs in New Delhi and Mumbai.