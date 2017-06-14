Inmarsat was selected by Qatar Airways to provide its GX Aviation inflight broadband solution for installation on more than 130 Airbus A350s and Boeing 777s starting in mid-2017.

Cobham Satcom was selected by United Airlines to supply SwiftBroadband-Safety flight deck communications platform (via Aviator 300D Satcom) for evaluation on four Boeing 767s.

Virgin Atlantic has extended its sales and marketing representation with Discover the World in Benelux (Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg) beginning this month.

Jeppesen and Teledyne Controls have partnered to integrate FliteDeck Pro EFB, GroundLink Comm+ and GroundLink AID+ technologies to deliver greater data connectivity for airlines.