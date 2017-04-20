EgyptAir selected SITA’s Airfare Insight to provide the airline better visibility of its fares across all markets as well as the ability to deliver the most competitive fares to its passengers.

Cyprus-based Cobalt Air has a new GSA partnership with APG for full sales and marketing services in Belgium, France, Israel and Spain.

Leisure Cargo appointed Globe Air Cargo, an ECS Group subsidiary, as its general sales agent in the Netherlands from April 1.

Philippine Airlines (PAL) and SITAONAIR are co-developing a state-of-the-art CrewTab designed to enhance inflight service delivery. PAL information will be delivered and stored in tablets provided to flight pursuers, enabling them to digitally view operational data, from general passenger profiles and company service bulletins, to the latest products and service offerings.

Air Tahiti Nui (ATN) selected digEcor’s ENGAGE to improve communication between flight attendants and the different departments on the ground in order to ensure operational follow up and improved customer services. Implementation of ENGAGE at ATN is underway with full rollout to all head flight attendants expected by the end of the year.

Antalya, Turkey-based Corendon Airlines selected digEcor’s GLIFE solution to upgrade its current legacy Tape Based IFE system to digital with the GLIDE Tape Replacement Solution for six Boeing 737-800s with options to take the potential purchase to 12 aircraft.