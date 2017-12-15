IATA has certified UK-based global distribution system (GDS) travel commerce provider Travelport as a New Distribution Capability (NDC) Level 3 aggregator, linking the UK-based GDS provider with IATA’s NDC initiative to create an XML-based data transmission industry standard for communications between airlines and travel agents.

“As a certified aggregator, Travelport will now be able to bring NDC to their existing customer base and broaden the scope to a wider range of airlines, IATA NDC program director Yanik Hoyles said. “GDSs are a fundamental business partner for NDC to drive significant volumes.”

Travelport said it will utilize its NDC Level 3 status to “implement the first NDC connection with a major global airline.” The company said it partnered with UK travel agency Meon Valley Travel to prepare for the NDC certification, and will work with Miami-based airline commerce and distribution tech specialist Farelogix to secure the airline contract. Further details on the identity of the airline will be announced soon, Travelport said.

The company received previous certifications from IATA in 2016 (as Aggregator Level One for its GDS) and 2017 (IT Provider Level Two).

According to IATA, the NDC certification process examines the capabilities of airlines, agents and aggregators to receive and send NDC messages, testing specific NDC solutions. NDC certification covers any airline that deploys an NDC API (application programming interface) or any seller or aggregator that consumes these APIs, as well as IT providers.

According to Travelport SVP and MD of air commerce Derek Sharp, the company already connects travel buyers to over 280 ancillaries through the ATPCo airline database. “This NDC status will complement that … [in addition to our] existing API connections and … tools for critical workflows, servicing and synchronization.”

“This is a complex process for all participants,” Sharp said. “We look forward to working with other partners in making this new multisource era in distribution a success.”

