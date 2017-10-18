China’s HNA Group plans to invest CNY50 billion ($7.6 billion) on a new digital tourism platform, HiApp, which is scheduled to be operational by the end of the year, as the company aims to achieve its digital transformation strategy.

Haikou-based HNA Group—parent of Hainan Airlines—said it will integrate its online and offline resources covering the fields of technology, investment, finance and services to become a leading comprehensive modern service provider.

HiApp chairman Tong Fu said the CNY50 billion investment will not only cover the operating cost of the app, but would also attract more cooperative partners for the new tourism platform.

Fu said HiApp expects to provide a one-stop service for passengers on the platform, such as using its airline, ground services, hotels and other resources to achieve “luggage from the plane to the hotel room.”

Currently, HNA Group has 19 airline subsidiaries operating about 760 aircraft. The company also owns air caterer Gategroup, airport services company Swissport, aircraft leasing company Avolon and aviation MRO company SR Technics.