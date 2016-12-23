HNA Aviation Group has signed an agreement with global technology group Sabre Corp. in an effort to enhance its airlines’ operating efficiency and bring about more revenue opportunities.

“HNA Aviation Group holds/controls some stakes in HNA Group’s 18 airline subsidiaries, which has laid a foundation for our cooperation with Sabre,” HNA Tourism Group COO Xie Haoming said in a written statement. “The industry-leading solutions that Sabre has developed will make our airlines more efficient and profitable, and will enable us to better service our customers.”

According to the agreement, Sabre will provide HNA Aviation Group carriers with AirVision Planning and Scheduling, as well as AirCentre Movement and Recovery Manager.

Sabre Airline Solutions president Hugh Jones noted, “China is a critical aviation market for Sabre because of its rapid growth. With that growth comes an increase in operational complexities. Our technology will help with that complexity and will allow HNA’s airlines to compete more effectively in a very competitive global environment.”