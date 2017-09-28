A technical glitch that hit check-in operations at scores of airports globally early Sept. 28 has been resolved. The glitch knocked out systems operated by Madrid-based travel industry IT provider Amadeus, spurring long passenger queues, confusion and social media commentary.

In a statement on Amadeus’ corporate blog released at 10 a.m. Sept 28, the company confirmed that its Amadeus Altéa Departure Control systems had been recovered and had returned to normal.

“During the morning, we experienced a network issue that caused disruption to some of our systems. As a result of the incident, customers experienced disruption to certain services,” Amadeus said. “Our technical teams took immediate action to identify the cause of the issue and mitigate against the impact on customers. Amadeus regrets any inconvenience caused to customers.”

The system outage, which lasted for several hours, knocked out the affected airports’ automated check-in kiosks as well as numerous airlines’ online login and check-in functions. Twitter messages posting complaints about non-functioning check-in sites came from around the world, reflecting problems at British Airways, Qantas, Thai Airways, Southwest Airlines, and many others, at airports ranging from London Heathrow to Baltimore-Washington International Airport to Hong Kong International Airport.

“The incident was related to our internal infrastructure [and] was triggered by an issue in a faulty switch during network maintenance. The incident was not related to any security issue,” an Amadeus spokesperson told ATW. “The incident impacted a number of Amadeus services and therefore caused disruption to a broad range of customers, including airports, airlines and agencies. Neither the impact nor the time of recovery was uniform.”

Mark Nensel mark.nensel@penton.com