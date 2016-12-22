Lufthansa Group low-cost subsidiary (LCC) Eurowings will equip 69 Airbus A320 family aircraft with Inmarsat GX Aviation broadband, with full roll-out anticipated by mid-2017.

“GX for Aviation will initially be equipped on 69 Airbus A320 family aircraft from the Eurowings fleet, with the option to add additional aircraft. The first installations have already been completed by Lufthansa Technik and testing is scheduled to commence in the New Year. All aircraft covered in this agreement are expected to be fitted out by the middle of 2017,” Inmarsat announced Dec. 22.

Eurowings is the LCC launch customer for GX Aviation, although the selection is unsurprising as parent carrier Lufthansa Group has played a strong role in the GX Aviation project. The German carrier has a 10-year strategic agreement with Inmarsat, which includes the roll-out of GX Aviation across Lufthansa’s European fleet of over 180 aircraft, plus 30 Austrian Airlines A320 family aircraft.

GX Aviation, which offers a ground-like broadband experience, will be integrated with the existing inflight entertainment system based on Lufthansa Systems’ BoardConnect platform.

Victoria Moores victoria.moores@penton.com