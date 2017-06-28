Emirates Airline is working to get more passengers book direct with the carrier rather than through online travel agents and global distribution system (GDS) operators . Speaking on the sidelines of last week’s Paris Air Show, Emirates president Tim Clark said he was trying to marginalize the presence of third parties in the booking process for both financial and operational reasons. In some regions of the world, notably the Middle East, travel agents still have a sigificant presence ...
