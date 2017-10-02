UK-based LCC easyJet, which launched a new booking platform called Worldwide by easyJet in September, will add four partner airlines by the end of the year.

The new partners include:

Italian long-haul carrier NEOS, which will offer flights from Italy to a range of holiday destinations in Africa, Asia, the Caribbean and the Middle East;

Guernsey’s airline Aurigny, which will provide Channel Island services;

French business-class carrier La Compagnie, which will offer a direct connection between Paris Charles de Gaulle and New York; and

Corsair to offer flights from Paris Orly to a variety of long-haul destinations across Africa, the Caribbean and Indian Ocean.

These new partners—which together carry nearly 3 million passengers every year and will open up 30 regional and long-haul destinations to easyJet’s network—operate complementary networks and will allow easyJet passengers to book onward flights, for example, from Milan Malpensa to Madagascar or from London Gatwick to Guernsey.

EasyJet has also confirmed plans for its flights and the Worldwide product to be included in Google Flights.

EasyJet flights will go live in the coming weeks with Worldwide and easyJet holidays to follow.

EasyJet CCO Peter Duffy said the response to Worldwide by easyJet “has been fantastic” and will meet “more latent customer demand through today’s new partnerships.”

Worldwide by easyJet launched Sept. 23 with partners Canada’s WestJet and Norwegian. The carrier said it continues to sign up other airlines.

The new booking platform does away with traditional interlining agreements and allows passengers to make connections by buying tickets for easyJet’s partner airlines through the company’s website. It will also offer tickets on behalf of partner airlines.

