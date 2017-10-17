Delta Air Lines is offering automatic check-in for domestic passengers who have the airline’s smartphone app, a first of its kind service in the US. Delta SVP-airport customer service Gareth Joyce told reporters attending a media day at Delta’s Atlanta headquarters that the “Fly Delta” app has now been updated so an automatic check-in is pushed to passengers 24 hours before flight time. “Everybody who is traveling today is technology friendly,” he said. ...
