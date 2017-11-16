Philippines-based LCC Cebu Pacific will launch its own payment cards suite at the end of November as part of efforts to increase ancillary revenue. The payment suite will include two credit cards, a debit card and a pre-paid card that will be followed by a virtual version. “Our aim, as we did with air travel, is to make a payment card available to everyone. We will do that by pushing out promotions and the fact that we are such a big e-commerce player will make this the ...