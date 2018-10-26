International Airlines Group has revealed that the data breach of its British Airways (BA) customer database in September 2018 affected more customers than previously believed.

In notes to the Group’s nine-monthly accounts, the European airline group said that an intensive inquiry into the incident with specialist cyber forensic investigators and the UK’s National Crime Agency was continuing, although BA’s internal investigation was now concluding.

The investigation had shown the hackers may have stolen additional personal data. As a result, BA said it was notifying the holders of 77,000 payment cards, not previously notified, that the name, billing address, email address, card payment information, including card number, expiration date and CVV have potentially been compromised. A further 108,000 cards without the attached CVV number, which acts as an additional security layer, had also been compromised.

Potentially affected customers were only those making bookings between April 21 and July 28, 2018, using rewards from BA’s frequent flyer plan and who used a payment card.

“While British Airways does not have conclusive evidence that the data was removed from its systems, it is taking a prudent approach in notifying potentially affected customers, advising them to contact their bank or card provider as a precaution.

“In addition, from the investigation British Airways knows that fewer of the customers originally identified were impacted. Of the 380,000 payment card details identified, 244,000 were affected.”

BA added that since it made public the news of the data breach on Sept 6, it had received no verified cases of fraud.

