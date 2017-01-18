American Airlines has introduced a basic economy fare option as part of the Dallas/Fort Worth-based carrier’s effort to better compete with ultra low-cost carriers, such as Spirit Airlines and Frontier Airlines.

American follows United Airlines and Delta Air Lines in rolling out a basic economy fare, which the airline plans to put on sale starting in February in 10 select markets. “These no-frills tickets provide a simple and affordable way to experience American’s network, and provide customers the option to pay for the services they want,” American said in a statement.

Like United’s basic economy offering, American’s basic economy passengers will not be allowed to bring overhead bin carry-on baggage. Seat assignments will only be given when the passenger checks in. Upgrades will not be permitted. Tickets will be non-refundable and non-changeable, and basic economy passengers will be the last to board the aircraft.

American president Robert Isom described basic economy as “simple, low-price travel,” adding, “Importantly, this new fare product also gives American the ability to compete more effectively with the growing number of ultra low-cost carriers.”

American noted that basic economy passengers will get “the same inflight experience that all main cabin customers receive today,” adding, “Once on the plane, basic economy customers have the same inflight experience as anyone else in main cabin, including complimentary soft drinks and a snack. They sit in regular main cabin seats. American has no plans to alter its seats or the interior of its aircraft for basic economy.”

Regarding disallowing basic economy passengers from bringing overhead bin carry-on bags, American said, “We hope that limiting carry-ons to a personal item will result in fewer bags in overhead bins. For basic economy customers, planning ahead to check a bag at the ticket counter or kiosk ensures a smoother travel experience without worrying about bin space.”

Basic economy passengers who bring a carry-on bag to the gate will be charged both the checked baggage fee ($25 for the first) and a $25 gate service charge per bag, American said.

