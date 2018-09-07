Senior executives from UK LCC easyJet, Finnair, IBM, Lufthansa, SAS Scandinavian Airlines and the UK’s Virgin Atlantic believe digitalization is not about automating old processes, it is about solving problems, becoming more flexible and securing genuine cultural buy-in within the company. “We are not trying to simulate what we did years ago and then automate it. This is a whole new way of thinking,” Lufthansa chief digital officer Christian Langer said, speaking at the ...