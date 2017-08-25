Airberlin’s frequent flier program, topbonus, followed the German carrier in filing for insolvency Aug. 25 after Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways pulled support.

“This unfortunate development follows the decision Aug. 15 by airberlin to file for insolvency. Given airberlin’s current situation and the consequential impact on the frequent flier program, topbonus was left with no other option,” the German airline said in a statement. Etihad owns a 29.2% stake in airberlin, but stopped putting cash into the airline, leading to its insolvency filing.

Airberlin has suspended the earning and redemption of miles; however, passengers’ account access, including miles balances and topbonus membership, remains valid.

The program has been acquired by Topbonus Ltd., which is 30% owned by airberlin and 70% owned by Etihad, which it acquired for €200 million ($263.7 million) in 2012. It has 4.3 million members.

